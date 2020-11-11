Walt Disney Records Releases “Kingdom Hearts III” Original Soundtrack on Digital Platforms

Just ahead of the debut of the Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory game, Walt Disney Records has released the Kingdom Hearts III original soundtrack on digital platforms. Fans can enjoy hours of music from across the entire series including original compositions by Yoko Shimomura and beloved Disney classics.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Kingdom Hearts III original soundtrack

The soundtrack features ten hours and over 160 songs taken from the iconic action role-playing game sequel and a curated selection of recent Kingdom Hearts -related titles composed by: Yoko Shimomura Takeharu Ishimoto Tsuyoshi Sekito

-related titles composed by: Game titles include: Kingdom Hearts III Kingdom Hearts III ReMind Kingdom Hearts II.8 Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ Kingdom Hearts Union χ

With over a dozen games in the series, the Kingdom Hearts franchise has been going strong for nearly twenty years. These various installments have expanded the world of Kingdom Hearts and introduced countless new characters, settings, and gameplay mechanics.

franchise has been going strong for nearly twenty years. These various installments have expanded the world of and introduced countless new characters, settings, and gameplay mechanics. If there’s one constant that’s been present in each game, aside from the magical pairing of Disney and original Kingdom Hearts characters, it would have to be the fantastic music.

While various composers and arrangers have contributed to the library of Kingdom Hearts music since the series’ inception, its main composer is the legendary Yoko Shimomura

music since the series’ inception, its main composer is the Combining her sweeping orchestral scores with beloved Disney songs, such as “Winnie the Pooh,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Let It Go,” and the pop stylings of Japanese superstar Utada Hikaru, make for a musical match made in heaven that can only be heard in the Kingdom Hearts series.

series. Fan favorites include the classic: “Dearly Beloved,” “Simple and Clean,” “Hand in Hand” “Working Together”

The forthcoming Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory game features more than 140 music tracks, with several favorites, “Happy Hair Day,” “Graveyard Labyrinth” and “Monster Smash,” also included in the Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack.

About Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory