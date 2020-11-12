With the donation of more than three million sparkling lights from Walt Disney World Resort, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida, will transform into a bright and merry wonderland during Night of a Million Lights – a walk-through, socially distanced holiday light spectacular. Debuting November 13 through January 3, the event will provide the public with a rare glimpse into the magical, whimsical non-profit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world.

What’s Happening:

Dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday displays will illuminate the 89-acre resort, including a glittering 150- foot tunnel along the Avenue of Angels.

More than 45 treasured partners, including SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, and Walt Disney World will be getting into the holiday spirit by adopting and decorating one of the resort’s 166 family villas with their own unique designs.

The event will run nightly from November 13 through January 3 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, with staggered entry times to prevent crowding.

Admission includes complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa

Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families.

For tickets and more information head to GKTW.org/lights