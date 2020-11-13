Disney Channel Greelights Modern Reboot of First DCOM “Under Wraps”

Disney Channel has another original movie in the works, but this time it’s a reboot of their first ever film. That’s right 90s kids, the network is updating Under Wraps for the next generation.

It’s not often that Disney announces two Disney Channel Original Movies in the same week, but this is 2020 and anything can happen.

Following the reveal that production had started on Christmas Again, Deadline is reporting that Disney Channel is remaking Under Wraps.

The Halloween-themed film premiered on the premium cable network in 1997. This 2021 remake will of course call back to the source material, but will be updated with a modern twist.

Some current Disney Channel stars have joined the cast of the film which starts production later this month in Vancouver.

No word on if the original cast will be involved or not but Deadline says they would love to see Mario Yedidia, Clara Bryant, Adam Wylie and Bill Fagerbakke make a cameo.

Under Wraps is expected to premiere on Disney Channel in 2021.

“The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert, Marshall and Amy accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold. However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.”

Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel: “Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies. We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max) as Gilbert

Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle) as Marshall

Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma) as Amy

) as Amy Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) as Harold

