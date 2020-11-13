Disney Channel Greelights Modern Reboot of First DCOM “Under Wraps”

by | Nov 13, 2020 12:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney Channel has another original movie in the works, but this time it’s a reboot of their first ever film. That’s right 90s kids, the network is updating Under Wraps for the next generation.

Via Deadline

Via Deadline

What’s Happening:

  • It’s not often that Disney announces two Disney Channel Original Movies in the same week, but this is 2020 and anything can happen.
  • Following the reveal that production had started on Christmas Again, Deadline is writing that Disney Channel has greenlit a remake of their very first Disney Channel Original Movie (or DCOM), Under Wraps.
  • The Halloween-themed film premiered on the premium cable network in 1997. This 2021 remake will of course call back to the source material, but will be updated with a modern twist.
  • Some current Disney Channel stars have joined the cast of the film which starts production later this month in Vancouver.
  • No word on if the original cast will be involved or not but Deadline says they would love to see Mario Yedidia, Clara Bryant, Adam Wylie and Bill Fagerbakke make a cameo.
  • Under Wraps is expected to premiere on Disney Channel in 2021.

Synopsis:

  • “The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert, Marshall and Amy accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold. However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.”

What They’re Saying:

  • Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel: Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies. We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

Cast:

  • Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max) as Gilbert
  • Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle) as Marshall
  • Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma) as Amy
  • Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) as Harold

Creative Team:

  • Produced by:
    • MarVista Entertainment
  • Directed by:
    • Alex Zamm (R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2)
  • Executive produced by:
    • Todd Y. Murata (Sightless, Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.)
    • Fernando Szew (Back of the Net, 16 Wishes)
  • Original movie written by:
    • Don Rhymer
  • Remake movie written by:
    • Zamm and William Robertson (Inspector Gadget 2, Woody Woodpecker)
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed