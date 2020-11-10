Disney Channel Favorite Scarlett Estevez To Star in New Disney Channel Original Movie “Christmas Again” Now In Production

Disney Channel Favorite Scarlett Estevez is set to star in a new Disney Channel Original Movie that is currently in production celebrating the magic of Christmas, Christmas Again.
What’s Happening:
- Casting has been set and production is underway on the Disney Channel Original Movie Christmas Again, a heartwarming comedy about the magic of Christmas and creating new Christmas traditions. The movie, filming in Chicago, features a multi talented cast that includes Disney Channel fan-favorite Scarlett Estevez (BUNK’D) along with Daniel Sunjata (Manifest, Rescue Me), Alexis Carra (Fosse/Verdon), newcomer Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Tony Award-winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Beth Lacke (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Tony Amendola (“Annabelle”) and veteran comedic actor Gary Anthony Williams (“Star Wars Resistance”). Andy Fickman (Race to Witch Mountain) is directing the movie and will serve as an executive producer with long-time producing partner Betsy Sullenger, reuniting the successful team behind the Disney Channel hit series Liv & Maddie. Christmas Again was written by Doan La (Keep Hope Alive).
- Christmas Again centers on Rowena “Ro” (Estevez), a high-spirited 11-year-old girl experiencing a lackluster Christmas. She’s not handling her parents’ (Sunjata and Carra) divorce well because she wants her life back the way it was—her parents back together, her dad’s new girlfriend (Lacke) and son out of the picture, and their family traditions to remain the same. After a disappointing celebration with her family, including sister Gabriela “Gabby” (Ashlyn Lopez), Abuela Sofia (Priscilla Lopez), and Abuelo Hector (Amendola), she makes a wish to a mall Santa (Williams) for a “do-over,” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over … and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to love her modern blended family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas.