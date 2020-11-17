New Minecraft Star Wars DLC Includes Original Trilogy and The Mandalorian

A new Minecraft Star Wars DLC is coming in the near future that is based on the original trilogy plus The Mandalorian.
What’s Happening:
- Minecraft players can have even more fun with their favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars DLC coming soon.
- This new update is based on the original trilogy and The Mandalorian.
- Items in the DLC will include character skins, vehicles, creatures, locations, and planets.
- Not only does the DLC include prebuilt worlds and diorama-style planets, but also comes with a toolbox for players to create their own worlds and recreate their favorite scenes.
- Locations from the saga include Tatooine, Hoth, Endor, Nevarro, and both Death Stars.
- There are two modes of game play, Survival mode and Create mode.
- StarWars.com published an interview with developer David Keningale of 4J Studios’ Minecraft Marketplace that reveals more information. You can read the full story here.