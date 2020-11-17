Season 2 of “Peyton’s Places” Premieres on ESPN+ on November 29

Sports fans rejoice! Season 2 of Peyton’s Places is coming to ESPN+ over Thanksgiving weekend. The new season takes viewers to more destinations across the country as Peyton speaks with professional athletes and a few other celebrities about their shared love of sports.

What’s Happening:

offers fans of all ages a fun, insightful celebration of football. Through conversations with players, entertainers and icons, Manning travels the country to get to the heart of football history and its cultural impact. In addition to hosting, Peyton serves as an executive producer for the series and has been closely involved in choosing the people, places and stories in the series.

Peyton’s Places is produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+.

https://vimeo.com/user30838043/review/480060279/196fc49fa1

What They’re Saying:

Peyton Manning: “ Peyton’s Places is a history project that became a passion project. There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I’m looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+.”

“ is a history project that became a passion project. There’s so many fascinating things about football history that people just don’t know and I’m looking forward to bringing it to ESPN+.” Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN: “Peyton’s Places season two continues a fantastic, one-of-a-kind tour through football, with the greatest guide a fan could hope for. The new season on ESPN+ picks up where the first season left off, bringing fans and families closer to the stories of football – and the league that captures the imagination of tens of millions of fans every week.”

Guest Stars:

Episodes 1-5 in season two include:

Marshawn Lynch: Peyton visits with Marshawn Lynch, one of the most feared running backs in NFL history. Known for his scripted answers, Lynch opens up to Peyton and discusses joyriding on an injury cart, causing an earthquake and his pre-game superstitions. Debuts November 29th

John Elway: One of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks and Peyton's former boss, Elway meets up with Manning at Mile High Stadium in Denver where they break down film of The Drive. Debuts December 6th

Lynn Swann: Peyton talks to the legendary Steelers receiver about the unique skill and ability to play football in the air, and reunites Swann with the AMC Pacer X, the same kind of car he won as the MVP of Super Bowl X. Debuts December 13th

Fran Tarkenton: The mobile quarterback of the modern NFL owes some of its DNA to Tarkenton, who broke free from the mold of pocket QB. Debuts December 20th

Terrell Owens: Owens is one of the biggest and most widely misunderstood personalities in NFL history. Peyton meets with T.O. to talk about his Hall of Fame career and larger-than-life persona. Debuts December 27th



Other guests throughout the sophomore season of Peyton’s Places include:

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton

James Van Der Beek

Kurt Russell

TV legend David Letterman

NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski

Tony Gonzalez

Darrell Green

Rodney Harrison

Garrison Hearst

Ronnie Lott

And others

Peyton’s Places: Season Two Preview Special:

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter will host Peyton’s Places: Season Two Preview Special on November 24th at 7 pm on ESPN2.

on November 24th at 7 pm on ESPN2. The show will feature guest appearances from Peyton, Swann and a special appearance by Archie and Olivia Manning.

The show will give fans a sneak peek inside the new season through unique segments and first-look excerpts – while also looking back to hand out “The Peyties” – tongue-in-cheek awards from the first season.

Season one of Peyton’s Places: