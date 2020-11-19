Disney Junior to Present “Doc McStuffins” Special “The Doc Is In” on December 4

Disney Junior series Doc McStuffins is helping preschoolers understand the importance of being healthy and taking care of themselves and others. An animated special The Doc Is In will premiere on December 4th; while a new singing doll encouraging kids to wash their hands is available now.

Staying true to Doc McStuffins ’ themes of health and wellness, a new special, The Doc Is In , will premiere Friday, December 4th (7:30 pm EST/PST), on Disney Junior

The special will feature the beloved animated icon (Doc McStuffins) interacting with real kids, families and medical professionals about healthy habits.

The Doc Is In coincides with National Handwashing Awareness Week.

coincides with National Handwashing Awareness Week. Set to some of the series’ iconic songs, the special includes appearances by real medical professionals: Dr. Myiesha Taylor, MD, founder of the Artemis Medical Society and the “We Are Doc McStuffins” movement Mark Lee, RN, who provides tips to preschoolers about ways to prevent spreading germs



New Doc McStuffins Doll:

The animated series inspired a new addition to its award-winning retail line with the Doc McStuffins “Wash Your Hands” Singing Doll from Just Play.

Nominated for The Toy Association’s 2021 “ Toy of the Year Awards

Coinciding with the doll’s launch, Disney Junior and Just Play will donate funds to Feeding America, which will provide two million meals to families across the country.

More Doc McStuffins and Good Health Practices:

Disney Junior and Doc McStuffins also recently joined forces with the World Health Organization to amplify the message of thorough hand washing as a way to prevent the spread of germs and disease with a PSA

About the Series: