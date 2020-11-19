Disney+ Shares Official Trailer for “Godmothered”

What’s a girl supposed to do when her very determined godmother shows up 30 years too late? Disney+ is bringing a new twist to the fairy tale genre with their family comedy, Godmothered. Today, the streamer shared the official trailer for the film that tells the story of a godmother-in-training who offers a belated response to a request for help from a 10-year-old girl.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their upcoming holiday comedy, Godmothered starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher.

starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher. Just last week, the streamer announced the film would debut on December 4th

Synopsis:

“Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Starring:

Jillian Bell

Isla Fisher

Santiago Cabrera

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Jane Curtin

June Squibb

Jillian Shea Spaeder

Willa Skye

Artemis Pebdani

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Stephnie Weir

Creative Team:

Directed by: Sharon Maguire ( Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby )

Produced by: Justin Springer ( Dumbo )

Executive produced by: Diane L. Sabatini ( Lady and the Tramp ) Tom Pollock ( Ghostbusters: Afterlife ) Ivan Reitman ( Ghostbusters ) Amie Karp ( Ghostbusters: Afterlife )

