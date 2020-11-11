Enchanting Christmas Comedy “Godmothered” Coming to Disney+ on December 4

by | Nov 11, 2020 9:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Bibbidi, bobbidi, boo! Just like that a new Christmas comedy is coming to Disney+! The previously announced Godmothered, starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell, will land on the streamer this December.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ announced today that Godmothered, an all-new enchanted Christmas comedy will debut exclusively on the streaming service Friday, December 4, 2020.
  • Additionally, the film’s original soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will also be available on that day featuring music composed by Rachel Portman (Emma, A Dog’s Purpose).
  • The score was produced by Portman and was recorded with the Chamber Orchestra of London at AIR Lyndhurst and Abbey Road Studios.
  • Finally, the end credit songs “Rise Up (Joy to the World)” and “Hero” performed by Jillian Shea Spaeder, will be available on all digital formats on December 4th.

Synopsis:

  • “Set at Christmastime, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of Happily Ever After, but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”  

Godmothered stars:

  • Isla Fisher (Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers)
  • Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night)
  • Santiago Cabrera
  • Mary Elizabeth Ellis
  • Jane Curtin
  • June Squibb
  • Jillian Shea Spaeder
  • Willa Skye
  • Artemis Pebdani
  • Utkarsh Ambudkar
  • Stephnie Weir

Creative Team:

  • Directed by:
    • Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby)
  • Produced by:
    • Justin Springer (Dumbo, TRON: Legacy)
  • Executive produced by:
    • Diane L. Sabatini (Lady and the Tramp)
    • Tom Pollock (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
    • Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters)
    • Amie Karp (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 

 
 
