Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Receive Outstanding Achievement Awards from Themed Entertainment Association

by | Nov 19, 2020 5:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog is pleased to announce that two Disney Parks attractions have earned Outstanding Achievement awards from the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA).
  • The award winning attractions are:
  • The Parks Blog notes that the Thea Awards are “regarded by many as one of the top awards given in the themed entertainment industry.”

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

  • The galactic adventure took off in December at Hollywood Studios and in January at Disneyland.
  • From the moment the pre-show starts, Rise is one of the most unique and immersive experiences guests will have at a theme park.
  • The attraction utilizes several ride systems, incredible Audio-Animatronics technology and visual effects to give guests the feel of being on a First Order Star Destroyer—in a galaxy far, far away.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

  • The magical train landed on the rails at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March.
  • Here, guests stop by the home of the former Great Movie Ride to watch a Mickey and Minnie cartoon and then the magic happens. They actually become part of the animated story!
  • From a quick moving tornado and the busy city streets, to a mad race down a waterfall, this train ride provides guests with a zany experience like they’ve never had before!

Buzz Price Thea Award

  • Walt Disney Imagineering President, Bob Weis was honored with the Buzz Price Thea Award, Recognizing a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements.
  • Weis oversees the talented Disney Imagineers and projects being developed around the world. From theme parks and resorts to cruise ships, Weis and his teams focus on quality, storytelling and collaboration to create magical and unforgettable experiences and live entertainment.
  • Bob started his career at Walt Disney Imagineering working on Disney’s first international theme park, Tokyo Disneyland Park.
  • His senior creative roles included:
    • Designing Disney-MGM Studios (now called Disney’s Hollywood Studios)
    • Tokyo DisneySea
    • The multiyear transformation of Disney California Adventure including Buena Vista Street and Cars Land
    • Top creative executive for Shanghai Disney Resort
  • Weis was named president of Walt Disney Imagineering in 2016.

What They’re Saying:

  • Themed Entertainment Association about Rise of the Resistance: “the most technologically advanced theme park attraction in existence today… The entire attraction, from front to back, is one massive magic trick that leaves riders gobsmacked and represents the absolute pinnacle of how our industry can entertain an audience at a theme park.”
  • TEA on Runaway Railway: “With a combination of physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all syncing in time with trackless vehicles and a catchy original song and musical score, it turns a two-dimensional cartoon world into an immersive, eye-popping experience. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway raises the bar for all dark rides to come.”
  • Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “Congratulations to Bob Weis and to the entire team at Walt Disney Imagineering for these incredible achievements. Over the past several years, Imagineers have taken creativity and storytelling to an entirely new level, and I’m proud to see that the experiences they have created are being celebrated by our Guests around the world and our peers throughout the industry. I look forward to sharing even more great stories with our guests as we continue to complete new experiences at our sites around the world.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed