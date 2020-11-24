shopDisney Celebrates 10 Years of Tangled with Limited Edition Rapunzel Doll and 5th Disney Castle Collection Release

Today may be the 10th anniversary of Tangled, but shopDisney will celebrate on December 5th with the release of a limited edition Rapunzel doll and the next wave of the Disney Castle Collection themed to the kingdom of Corona.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney

The new doll is 17 inches tall and was released early at Shanghai Disneyland

Pricing information has not been officially released, but these doll releases have historically retailed for $119.95.

We haven’t seen an edition size listed anywhere yet.

