shopDisney Celebrates 10 Years of Tangled with Limited Edition Rapunzel Doll and 5th Disney Castle Collection Release

Today may be the 10th anniversary of Tangled, but shopDisney will celebrate on December 5th with the release of a limited edition Rapunzel doll and the next wave of the Disney Castle Collection themed to the kingdom of Corona.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney will release a new limited edition Rapunzel Doll and the next wave of the Disney Castle Collection on December 5th at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET).
- The new doll is 17 inches tall and was released early at Shanghai Disneyland, with some pictures surfacing on Instagram.
- Pricing information has not been officially released, but these doll releases have historically retailed for $119.95.
- We haven’t seen an edition size listed anywhere yet.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH2G2-QpG2u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
- The fifth release in the Disney Castle Collection will feature Rapunzel’s Castle from the kingdom of Corona.
- Click here to learn more about the Disney Castle Collection, where each wave is themed to a Disney Princess and products include light-up figures, hinged pins, ornaments, journals, and puzzles.