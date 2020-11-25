Disneyland Paris to Remain Closed Through Holiday Season

Turns out Disneyland Paris will not be open for the Christmas season. The resort announced today that it will remain closed until February 12, cancelling their plans to briefly reopen for the holiday.
- Disneyland Paris closed again back in October after French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the country will go back into lockdown beginning Friday, October 30, and continuing until December 1.
- At the time, Disneyland Paris announced that they hoped to reopen in time for the winter holidays and were accepting reservations from December 19th through January 3rd, before reclosing again until February 12.
- Today, the resort announced that they have cancelled those plans, saying “the latest government measures announced for France do not allow us to deliver the Disneyland Paris experience.”
- Disneyland Paris directs guests with a booking for any time now through February 12 to the resort’s website for mor information on their options:
- You can easily postpone your trip and decide to make a new booking. We will transfer your balance to the new booking, and we will refund the difference if the price is lower, or you will need to pay the difference if the price is higher. Otherwise, we will refund your booking in full.
- Tickets dated for the closure window will be automatically cancelled and refunded while Annual Passes will be extended by the number of days of the resort’s temporary closure, starting from the expiration date of the Annual Pass.