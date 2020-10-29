Disneyland Paris to Close Again Under New French Lockdown Orders, Plans Another Closure in January

C'est reparti! (Here we go again!) The Disneyland Paris will be closing its gates as France goes back into lockdown for a month — and plans to close again early next year.

What’s Happening:

With Coronavirus cases on the rise, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the country will go back into lockdown beginning Friday, October 30th, and continuing until December 1st — although Macron says the situation will be reevaluated in two weeks.

In turn, Disneyland Paris has confirmed that the resort will close at the end of the day on October 29th (today).

However, the resort hopes to reopen in time for the winter holidays and will be accepting reservations from December 19th through January 3rd.

Then, from January 4th to February 12th, the parks will remain closed.

While the resort didn’t offer a specific reason for the third planned closure, it advised guests to their website for updates.

Previously at Disneyland Paris:

Disneyland Paris previously closed on March 16th and reopened on July 15th.

The park had previously announced their plans for Christmas celebrations

About France’s Lockdown:

France is currently averaging above 36,000 new cases per day.

Terms of the lockdown are expected to include stay at home orders that restrict leaving the house to buying essential goods, seeking medical attention, and exercising for no more than an hour.

Travel between regions and across international borders will be banned, but EU borders will remain open.

Nonessential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will be ordered to close.

This means that the only aspect of the Disneyland Paris Resort that could remain open would be resort hotels, of which only two are currently opening with a third scheduled to resume December 8th

In addition to France, Germany will go under a similar lockdown in November.