Disneyland Paris Announces Plans for Halloween, Christmas, and Virtual Heritage Events

Disneyland Paris has announced their seasonal offerings for fall and winter, Disney’s Halloween Festival and Disney's Enchanted Christmas, as well as a virtual heritage event. Check out all the fun Guests can enjoy during each celebration below.

A Touch of Disneyland Paris from Home:

Dates: September 19-20, 2020.

Disneyland Paris’ third heritage showcase goes virtual this year.

Guests around the world can enjoy videos revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of costumes worn by the parks animatronic figures.

The celebration will also include a guided tour of Disneyland Paris Park.

The official Disneyland Paris Instagram account will also display a celebration of costumes from past and present shows at the resort.

Guests can enjoy the fun here

Disney’s Halloween Festival:

Dates: September 26th through November 1st, 2020.

“Selfie Spots” with Disney friends in Halloween costumes including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more.

Disney Villains at Walt Disney Hollywood Studios Park including Cruella de Vil and Jafar in the decorated Studio Theatre.

Halloween Decorations on Main Street, U.S.A. and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Dia de los Muertos celebration in Frontierland.

Disney Villains treats and merchandise available for purchase.

Pumpkins and ghosts in Disney Village.

Disney's Enchanted Christmas:

Dates: November 7th, 2020 through January 10th, 2021.

Holiday decorations and snow on Main Street, U.S.A.

Fairy lights on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“Selfie Spots” with characters in Christmas outfits including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Stitch, and more.

Videopolis will be transformed into Santa’s workshop where the big man himself will be available for selfies.

Disney Princesses in holiday attire at the Animagique Theatre in Walt Disney Studios Park including Belle and Cinderella.

Guests staying at Disney Hotels can upgrade their package for an additional fee to include holiday decorations in their rooms which include a twinkling tree with Disney gifts for the whole family by calling 0844 800 8898 (calls cost 5p per minute plus their phone company’s access charge) to add this option to their booking.

Disney Village will also have touched of holiday magic including themed food items in wooden galets.

Disneyland Paris Visiting Reminders:

Guests can change or cancel their bookings with a full refund up to 7 days before their arrival date.

Disneyland Paris limits attendance each day through a registration system (excluding Guests with a dated ticket).

Face coverings are required for Guests ages 11 and up.

The parks of the Disneyland Paris Resort follow social distancing measures in accordance with the French government and health authorities.

Guests are encouraged to check park hours before making plans to visit: https://www.disneylandparis.com/en-gb/calendars/park-hours/