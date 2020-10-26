Disneyland Paris to Resume Standby Pass System at Crush’s Coaster, Big Thunder Mountain on October 27

After a brief pause to Disneyland Paris’ Standby Pass System, select attractions will be featuring the service once again. With FastPass offerings temporarily on hold, the Standby Pass System allows for guests visiting the park to better plan their day by scheduling a time to join the normal attraction line. It also helps with capacity management and proper social distancing on popular rides.

What’s Happening:

Following a temporary pause to their Standby Pass System

Earlier today on their official InsidEars channel, the Disneyland Paris posted the news noting that park guests will be able to use the Standby Pass system at: Crush’s Coaster (Walt Disney Studios Park) Big Thunder Mountain (Parc Disneyland)

Additionally, they note that Standby Pass System will be coming soon to Peter Pan’s Flight.

Disneyland Paris introduced the Standby Pass in early October Walt Disney Studios Park: The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Ratatouille: The Adventure Parc Disneyland Dumbo the Flying Elephant Peter Pan’s Flight Big Thunder Mountain Star Wars Autopia

Standby Pass System is activated during certain periods of the day in order to help reduce wait times for select attractions.

Guests can still queue for these attractions without a Standby Pass at the beginning and at the end of the day (times may vary).

How It Works:

Guests must first download the Official Disneyland Paris App and create a Disney Account.

Guests can register their park tickets or passes on their account, then click ‘Get a Standby Pass’ and follow the instructions on the screen.

Standby Pass will only be available for guests who are in the parks, subject to the service being activated at selected attraction(s), and can be reserved for one attraction at a time.

One guest can reserve a Standby Pass for their entire group at once.

Each Standby Pass corresponds to a 30-minute return time window for guests to arrive at the attraction entrance.

Upon returning with a Standby Pass, guests will need to show their Standby Pass QR code stored in the Standby Pass wallet under the ‘Profile’ section of the App.

They will then wait in the physical queue line for the approximate amount of time posted on the official App and at the attraction entrance.