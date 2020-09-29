Disneyland Paris to Launch New Digital “Standby Pass” To Allow More Social Distancing

Disneyland Paris is about to roll out a new digital tool to assist with social distancing efforts to alleviate crowding and allow for more physical distance with the new Standby Pass at select popular attractions throughout both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Starting October 6, Disneyland Paris

Since reopening, Disneyland Paris has introduced a series of new operational measures and procedures to better accommodate health and safety for guests and Cast. Standby Pass taps into technology to help address guest concerns about long lines, crowding and physical distancing, while also advancing the resort’s ongoing digital transformation.

This new service will be launched on the Official Disneyland Paris App starting with Crush’s Coaster and be rolled out progressively over the coming weeks to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Autopia, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Ratatouille: The Adventure.

With Standby Pass, guests can book a timeslot to enter the physical queue line of an attraction via the Official Disneyland Paris App and return to the queue line at a designated time during certain periods of the day, subject to availability and dependent on day-to-day needs in the parks. When it is activated, only guests with a Standby Pass will be able to visit the selected attractions. Access without a Standby Pass will be possible for some time every morning and evening.

While Standby Pass does not provide immediate access to an attraction, it does allow guests to spend part of their queue time for attractions outside of the physical queue enjoying other experiences in the parks and reinforces physical distancing. Standby Pass is just the latest technology being implemented across the resort, as we are always looking for ways to improve the guest experience and continue to learn and adjust our offerings.

How It Works: Guests must first download the Official Disneyland Paris App and create a Disney Account (age 18 and older required). Once this is complete, guests can register their park tickets or passes on their account, then click ‘Get a Standby Pass’ and follow the instructions on the screen. Standby Pass will only be available for guests who are in the parks, subject to the service being activated at selected attraction(s), and can be reserved for one attraction at a time. One guest can reserve a Standby Pass for their entire group at once. Each Standby Pass corresponds to a 30-minute return time window for guests to arrive at the attraction entrance. Upon returning with a Standby Pass, guests will need to show their Standby Pass QR code stored in the Standby Pass wallet under the ‘Profile’ section of the App, then wait in the physical queue line for the approximate amount of time posted on the official App and at the attraction entrance.

