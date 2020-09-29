Disneyland Paris to Launch New Digital “Standby Pass” To Allow More Social Distancing

by | Sep 29, 2020 9:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disneyland Paris is about to roll out a new digital tool to assist with social distancing efforts to alleviate crowding and allow for more physical distance with the new Standby Pass at select popular attractions throughout both Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting October 6, Disneyland Paris will test a new digital tool called Standby Pass that will help optimize the amount of time guests spend in queue lines for some of their most popular attractions at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.
  • Since reopening, Disneyland Paris has introduced a series of new operational measures and procedures to better accommodate health and safety for guests and Cast. Standby Pass taps into technology to help address guest concerns about long lines, crowding and physical distancing, while also advancing the resort’s ongoing digital transformation.
  • This new service will be launched on the Official Disneyland Paris App starting with Crush’s Coaster and be rolled out progressively over the coming weeks to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, Big Thunder Mountain, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Autopia, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Ratatouille: The Adventure.
  • With Standby Pass, guests can book a timeslot to enter the physical queue line of an attraction via the Official Disneyland Paris App and return to the queue line at a designated time during certain periods of the day, subject to availability and dependent on day-to-day needs in the parks. When it is activated, only guests with a Standby Pass will be able to visit the selected attractions. Access without a Standby Pass will be possible for some time every morning and evening.
  • While Standby Pass does not provide immediate access to an attraction, it does allow guests to spend part of their queue time for attractions outside of the physical queue enjoying other experiences in the parks and reinforces physical distancing. Standby Pass is just the latest technology being implemented across the resort, as we are always looking for ways to improve the guest experience and continue to learn and adjust our offerings.
  • How It Works:
    • Guests must first download the Official Disneyland Paris App and create a Disney Account (age 18 and older required). Once this is complete, guests can register their park tickets or passes on their account, then click ‘Get a Standby Pass’ and follow the instructions on the screen. Standby Pass will only be available for guests who are in the parks, subject to the service being activated at selected attraction(s), and can be reserved for one attraction at a time. One guest can reserve a Standby Pass for their entire group at once.
    • Each Standby Pass corresponds to a 30-minute return time window for guests to arrive at the attraction entrance. Upon returning with a Standby Pass, guests will need to show their Standby Pass QR code stored in the Standby Pass wallet under the ‘Profile’ section of the App, then wait in the physical queue line for the approximate amount of time posted on the official App and at the attraction entrance.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed