Disney Legend Wing T. Chao Has a Cameo in “Chapter 13” of “The Mandalorian”

Disney Legend Wing T. Chao has a guest starring role in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian.

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t seen this week’s episode, you may want to avoid reading this post until after you’ve seen it.

What’s Happening:

Former Walt Disney Imagineering executive Wing T. Chao has a cameo appearance in The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 13,"

He became a Disney Legend in 2019 alongside Jon Favreau

. In his Disney Legend Awards acceptance speech (video below), Chao said: “My mother always wanted me to be a movie star. For years I’ve been hoping that Disney would make a kung-fu architect movie.”

In “Chapter 13,” Wing T. Chao plays Governor Wing who tries to lead his people to safety from Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth’s rule.

This episode marks the debut of Wing T. Chao’s acting career, credited with his full name Wing Tao Chao.

Wing T. Chao joined Disney in 1972 and among his career highlights are negotiating the agreements to build Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland in addition to leading the design teams on all current Disney Cruise Line ships.

The entire Laughing Place team congratulates Disney Legend Wing T. Chao on the fulfillment of another dream come true.