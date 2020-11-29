Marvel Studios Updates Logo on “Black Panther” on Disney+ in TrIbute to Chadwick Boseman on His Birthday

Today would’ve been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday and to honor his Legacy, Marvel Studios has updated Black Panther on Disney+ to include a tribute to the actor in the studio logo.
Long live the King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/uW1KisOkTq
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 29, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Actor Chadwick Boseman was born on November 29th, 1976.
- To celebrate the late actor’s birthday and legacy, Marvel Studios update the logo on the film Black Panther on Disney+ to be a tribute to Mr. Boseman.
- Chadwick Boseman brought the character King T’Challa, aka Black Panther, to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in four films:
- Throughout his time as Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman was quietly battling colon cancer, as the world learned on the day of his passing on August 28th.
- This is Marvel’s second logo tribute, the first being for Stan Lee on Captain Marvel where his cameo also finds the legendary comic writer playing himself for a change.
- Bob Iger shared the news in a tweet on the eve of Chadwick Boseman’s birthday.
- While the Marvel Studios logo is typically red, this customized tribute displays a unique purple logo for the King of Wakanda.