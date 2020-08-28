Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away at Age 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43. The announcement was made on the star’s Twitter account and confirmed to the Associated Press, explaining that Boseman had been battling colon cancer since 2016.

Boseman was best known for his now-iconic role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther. Prior to joining the MCU, he also earned critical acclaim for his portrayals of real-life figures Jackie Robinson and James Brown in 42 and Get on Up respectively.

A statement posted to Boseman’s Twitter read: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was an honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”