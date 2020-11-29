World Showplace Offers Seasonal Fun During Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

If you’re heading to Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays this season, you won’t want to miss World Showplace. With safety modifications this year, several highlights of the event have moved into this large event space.

A marquee outside gives you a tease of what you’ll find inside.

JOYFUL! is a must-see each year and you’ll only find them on the stage inside World Showplace this year.

Families can capture memories with several photo opportunities inside World Showplace, including Marshmallow and Olaf from Frozen.

Some of the best food items are available inside at the Festival Favorites stand, including one of this year’s Cookie Stroll treats. See all of this year’s holiday menus here.

The brand-new salted caramel Spaceship Earth cookie can be found inside as well at Holiday Hearth.

THE Salted Carmel Spaceship Earth Cookie is a true highlight of the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays #epcotholidays #WDW pic.twitter.com/kpMJEMTSUm — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 27, 2020

And Prost! Is your destination for holiday ales and ciders.

In past years, a gingerbread United States Capitol Building, Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument have been on display inside the atrium of The American Adventure. This year, you’ll find them in a much roomier space inside World Showplace where Guestscan enjoy them while social distancing.

World Showplace also offers one of several shopping opportunities for Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. See all of this year’s items here.