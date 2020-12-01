Buena Vista Street Tip Board Converted To Outdoor Retail Space at Disney California Adventure

Recently, Disney California Adventure’s Buena Vista Street reopened as an extension of the Downtown Disney District allowing guests to shop and dine inside the theme park while it remains closed. We noticed today that the tip board that sits at the end of the street near the Carthay Circle Restaurant has now been converted into an outdoor store of sorts.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure opened as an extension Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort.

Today, we noticed a new addition to the offerings on Buena Vista Street, an outdoor retail location located at the park’s Tip Board and Information Station at the end of Buena Vista Street near the Carthay Circle Restaurant.

When the park is open, this location serves as a hub of information that shows the wait times for every attraction in the park, show times, and usually is staffed by a Guest Relations Cast Member or two to answer any questions guests might have. With the park still closed, there isn’t a major need for this location.

To help conceal the location, and offer easier access to holiday merchandise, the Tip Board location has been turned into an outdoor retail space allowing guests to browse and quickly purchase select seasonal souvenirs.

This does not appear to be a permanent addition, but rather a location that will allow guests easy access to some of the popular merchandise items without waiting in the lines to access the indoor retail locations of Buena Vista Street.

As of our most recent visit, all the merchandise offered was holiday themed merchandise, including the popular holiday Spirit Jerseys, festive plush, and toys.

It can be speculated that the new retail location will remain open and simply change what it offers as the holidays conclude, as long as the park remains closed.