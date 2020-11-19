Buena Vista Street Now Open To Guests As Expansion of Downtown Disney District

The long awaited reopening of Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure as an extension of the Downtown Disney District for shopping and dining is finally here, and the crowds have descended into both the Harbor Boulevard entrance and the Downtown Disney entrance of the Disneyland Resort for their chance to set foot in the holiday themed area of the not-yet-reopen theme park.

Orange County, CA has recently reentered the purple tier, dropping retail stores to 25% capacity and closing indoor dining. Capacity is now more limited leading to longer queues. There are queues set up to get into the Buena Vista Street expansion of the Downtown Disney District, and once those are full, guests are asked to join a mobile wait list.

Once inside, guests will see the familiar sights of Buena Vista Street. Carthay Circle beckoning at the end of the thoroughfare, with the shops lining both sides. Cast Members have dotted the sidewalks greeting guests, welcoming them to the new expansion of the Downtown Disney District.

With a line stretching into Hollywoodland, Carthay Circle Lounge seems to be the desired option for dining while on Buena Vista Street. Quick service options like Award Wieners and Smokejumpers Grill are also available, and plenty of outdoor seating has been added to the wide pathways near those locations. The Starbucks location at the Fiddler, Pfifer, and Practical Cafe is also an option.

The stores of Buena Vista Street have also reopened, which is especially convenient as everything from Los Feliz Five and Dime down to Elias and Company on the left side of the street are connected. Similarly, the right side of the street is also connected, but not every option (Kingswell Camera Supply, for example) is available as of press time.

Now, even though Buena Vista Street is open as an expansion of the Downtown Disney District, many have decided to visit simply because it’s their chance to get inside the closed Disney California Adventure. Buena Vista Street is open, and the pathways are blocked off just past Award Wieners in Hollywoodland, where a trolley is parked just beyond and is sure to become an unofficial photo opportunity. The available pathway ends just beyond Smokejumpers Grill in the Grizzly Peak Airfield past the Soarin’ entrance, leaving the popular “Bear Left” billboard and plane in view beyond reach of guests. Over near Carthay Circle, the wide expanse of the park’s Performance Corridor leading towards Cars Land, Pixar Pier, and the Pacific Wharf is roped off near the former A Bug’s Land entrance just before the Golden Vine Winery giving those who venture this direction a good look at the skyline of the new Avengers Campus.

All this walking around has made us a little hungry ourselves, so we think we’re gonna wait in this line at Willie’s Churros, which is also available.