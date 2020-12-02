Reality TV Star Spectacular Smith Arrested at Walt Disney World for Punching Cast Member

Spectacular Smith, star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, was arrested at Walt Disney World recently after allegedly punching a Cast Member twice, according to WESH 2.
- Smith was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom and was walking toward an attraction when he made sneezing gesture and jokingly said “coronavirus.”
- The Cast Member allegedly told Smith his joke was not funny and he replied by saying “I thought it was.”
- The Cast Member then asked SMith to leave the line for the attraction and Smith refused to comply.
- After the Cast Member tried to block Smith from continuing in the line, Smith punched him twice, according to the arrest report.
- The Cast Member was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
- Smith faces a battery charge for the incident and has since posted bond.