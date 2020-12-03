Lucasfilm Ltd. 50th Anniversary Celebration Announced for 2021, Includes Limited Edition Products and Book Releases

Lucasfilm has announced their plans for their 50th anniversary in 2021, which will include special edition product releases kicking off in January.
What’s Happening:
- George Lucas founded Lucasfilm Ltd. in 1971, producing blockbusters including the Star Wars and Indiana Jones films.
- Lucasfilm has a long history of technological innovations that have shaped the rest of the film industry, a legacy that continues to this day.
- In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Lucasfilm will be releasing limited edition Star Wars products starting in January 2021.
- The celebration will also include new releases that include games and books from Lucasfilm Publishing.
- Fans can also visit Lucasfilm.com throughout the year to enjoy historical articles and updates on current projects like the Disney+ original series Willow.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Southern, Lucasfilm senior vice president, Licensing and Franchise: “Consumer products have always been an integral part of the Star Wars fan experience, and they remain a constant force in pop-culture today. To commemorate Lucasfilm’s 50 years of storytelling, we look forward to honoring this consumer products legacy and bringing to life brand-new products, games, and publishing offerings that celebrate our future with Lucasfilm’s exciting feature films and Disney+ series ahead.”
Lucasfilm Award Highlights:
- 180 New York Times Bestsellers from Lucasfilm Publishing
- 38 Academy Awards
- 29 Emmy Awards
- 32 Sci-Tech Awards
- 18 Webby Awards
- 12 awards for ILMxLAB
- BAFTA Game Awards and D.I.C.E. Awards for Lucasfilm Games