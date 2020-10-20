“Willow” Sequel Series from Lucasfilm Announced for Disney+, Warwick Davis Reunites with Ron Howard

by | Oct 20, 2020 12:01 PM Pacific Time

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. And now, it seems fans will have the opportunity to return to the world of Willow in an upcoming Disney+ live-action series executive produced by Howard and directed in part by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

After the project went through the development stage for roughly a year and a half, this morning Disney+ announced the teaming of Chu, Howard, and Davis in bringing the Willow sequel series to Disney’s popular streaming service.

What’s happening:

  • The magical world of George Lucas’ Willow, the epic fantasy adventure set in an age of swords, sorcery, myths and monsters, will be returning in a Disney+ series slated to begin production next year.
  • Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) is set to direct the pilot and will serve as executive producer along with showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow). Kasdan wrote the pilot.
  • The series, which is Lucasfilm’s first venture into non-Star Wars storytelling since 2015, takes place years after the events of the original Willow film. It introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its namesake hero, Willow Ufgood, performed once again by the unmatchable Warwick Davis.
  • The production plans to return to the dramatic and enchanted landscapes of Wales, where much of the original film was shot.

What they’re saying:

  • Warwick Davis: “So many fans have asked me over the years if Willow will make a return, and now I’m thrilled to tell them that he will indeed. Many have told me they grew up with ‘Willow’ and that the film has influenced how they view heroism in our own world. If Willow Ufgood can represent the heroic potential in all of us, then he is a character I am extremely honored to reprise.”
  • Executive Producer Ron Howard: “It’s creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, [screenwriter] Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow. This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a creative lean-forward and it’s a blast to be a part of it all.”
  • Director Jon M. Chu: “Growing up in the ’80s, ‘Willow’ has had a profound effect on me. The story of the bravest heroes in the least likely places allowed me, an Asian-American kid growing up in a Chinese restaurant looking to go to Hollywood, to believe in the power of our own will, determination and of course, inner magic. So the fact that I get to work with my heroes from Kathleen Kennedy to Ron Howard is bigger than a dream come-true. It’s a bucket-list moment for me. Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle have added such groundbreaking new characters and delightful surprises to this timeless story that I can’t wait for the world to come along on this epic journey with us.”
  • Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy: “This is an exciting new era for storytelling at Lucasfilm. Jon Chu's vision, coupled with the writing of Jon Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, is going to take Willow into new and exciting directions for the series. Reuniting Ron Howard and Warwick Davis in the world of ‘Willow’ is something that they've both wanted to do for some time, and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible team we’ve put together to bring this series to Disney+.”

The original Willow film is available to stream on Disney+.

