Everything Coming to Disney+ in November

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in November, including new movies like Black Beauty, the highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the new short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, plus new library additions. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this November.
New Exclusives
Movies
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Coming November 17th
“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can.”
The Real Right Stuff – Coming November 20th
“The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series The Right Stuff which will premiere its season finale on the same day.”
Black Beauty – Coming November 27th
“In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”
TV Shows
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
- November 18th – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”
- November 27th – “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow”
- Marvel’s 616
- November 20th – All Episodes
- Inside Pixar
- November 13th
- The Mandalorian (Season 2)
- November 6th – “Chapter 10”
- November 13th – “Chapter 11”
- November 20th – “Chapter 12”
- November 27th – “Chapter 13”
- The Right Stuff
- November 6th – “VOSTOK”
- November 13th – “Ziggurat”
- November 20th – “Flight” (Season Finale)
- Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
- November 6th – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
- November 13th – “Baby Gorilla Grace” (Season Finale)
- Weird But True!
- November 6th – “Camping” (Season Finale)
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- November 6th – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”
- November 13th – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”
- November 20th – “Season Finale”
New Library Additions
November 6th
Movies
TV Shows/Specials
- Disney Goldie & Bear (s1-2)
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
November 13th
TV Shows/Specials
- Petra: City of Riches
- Ultimate Viking Sword
November 20th
Movies
November 27th
Movies
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
TV Shows/Specials
- Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3)
- Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
- Party Animals (s1)
- Alaska: Port Protection
