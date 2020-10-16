Everything Coming to Disney+ in November

by | Oct 16, 2020 11:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in November, including new movies like Black Beauty, the highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, the new short series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, plus new library additions. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this November.

New Exclusives

Movies

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special – Coming November 17th

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co branded content can.”

The Real Right Stuff – Coming November 20th

The Real Right Stuff tells the remarkable true story of the nation’s first astronauts, the original Mercury 7, and pulls from hundreds of hours of archival film and radio broadcasts, interviews, home movies and other rare and never-before-seen material to catapult viewers back to the late 1950s. The two-hour documentary, from National Geographic, complements the Disney+ original scripted series The Right Stuff which will premiere its season finale on the same day.”

Black Beauty – Coming November 27th

“In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.”

TV Shows

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse
    • November 18th – “Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”
    • November 27th – “House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow”
  • Marvel’s 616
    • November 20th – All Episodes
  • Inside Pixar
    • November 13th
  • The Mandalorian (Season 2)
    • November 6th – “Chapter 10”
    • November 13th – “Chapter 11”
    • November 20th – “Chapter 12”
    • November 27th – “Chapter 13”
  • The Right Stuff
    • November 6th – “VOSTOK”
    • November 13th – “Ziggurat”
    • November 20th – “Flight” (Season Finale)
  • Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
    • November 6th – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
    • November 13th – “Baby Gorilla Grace” (Season Finale)
  • Weird But True!
    • November 6th – “Camping” (Season Finale)
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • November 6th – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”
    • November 13th – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”
    • November 20th – “Season Finale”

New Library Additions

November 6th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Disney Goldie & Bear (s1-2)
  • Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

November 13th

TV Shows/Specials

  • Petra: City of Riches
  • Ultimate Viking Sword

November 20th

Movies

November 27th

Movies

TV Shows/Specials

  • Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3)
  • Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
  • Party Animals (s1)
  • Alaska: Port Protection

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed