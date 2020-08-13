“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” Set to Premiere This November on Disney+

It’s time to celebrate Life Day again, as The Star Wars Holiday Special is being revived on Disney+ after a 42-year gap– this time completely in LEGO form. The infamous original special, which aired once (and only once) in November of 1978, is notable for its bizarre story choices, outside-the-box guest stars, and an animated sequence that introduced the world to bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Today DIsney revealed that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on November 17 of this year– exactly 42 years later, to the day– and will feature a few Star Wars actors reprising their roles as Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, and Chewbacca reunite to celebrate Life Day on the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk.

What’s happening:

The LEGO Holiday Special , an all-new 45-minute animated one-off is coming to Disney+ on November 17.

, an all-new 45-minute animated one-off is coming to Disney+ on November 17. Beyond the original Star Wars Holiday Special , producers drew inspiration from the beloved holiday films It’s a Wonderful Life , Planes, Trains, and Automobiles , National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation , and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer .

, producers drew inspiration from the beloved holiday films , , , and . Several Star Wars movie actors will reprise their roles as voices for The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special , but which ones exactly haven’t been announced yet.

, but which ones exactly haven’t been announced yet. The special is set after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker .

. “Rey and droid pal BB-8 head off on a quest to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, but their visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple sends them careening through time and space. Rey interacts with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and other characters in some of the franchise’s most beloved moments, as they try to return in time for a Life Day feast with her friends on Chewbacca’s Wookiee home world of Kashyyyk.”

The “heart and soul” of The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is Rey’s relationship with a younger version of Luke.

is Rey’s relationship with a younger version of Luke. LEGO versions of some of Chewbacca’s family members (remember Itchy, Malla, and Lumpy?) from the original Holiday Special are set to appear in this update.

What they’re saying:

Josh Rimes, Executive Producer: “We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original. It's a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages. It’s really hilarious with what's going to happen with those guys. Life Day was an easy sell with Lego and ‘Star Wars’ because it gives you the license to be a little more playful and comedic. It'll bring a little joy to this world in this very, very crazy year we're having.”

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will premiere on Tuesday, November 17, exclusively on Disney+.