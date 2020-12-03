Tipsy Elves Commemorates “25 Days of Christmas” 2020 with Ugly Sweaters Featuring Freeform Mascots

by | Dec 3, 2020 2:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This winter Tipsy Elves, makers of things ugly sweater, have partnered with Freeform for some 25 Days of Christmas fun. The clothing retailer has designed three new sweaters featuring Freeform’s holiday mascots: The Yeti, The Frenchie, and The Cat. Fans can shop all three looks now through Christmas!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)        

What’s Happening:                                        

  • ​Freeform is spreading holiday cheer alongside ​Tipsy Elves this year, as the two brands team up to design three “ugly” Christmas sweaters in celebration of 25 Days of Christmas programming.
  • The sweaters will be available until December 25th, and feature Freeform’s iconography of “furry friends” on classic Tipsy Elves silhouettes.
  • Fans can choose from “The Yeti”, “The Frenchie”, and “The Cat” as their holiday mascot, who all come to life with their fitting quirky slogans.
  • As if that weren’t enough, each sweater comes knit on a high-quality, ultra soft material as cute as it is comfortable.
  • The sweaters will be available for purchase on the Tipsy Elves website starting at $59.95.        

What’s They’re Saying:

  • Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform: “The Tipsy Elves partnership is a perfect fit for Freeform. We’re grateful to collaborate with a brand that loves the holidays as much as we do. We hope these sweaters bring lots of holiday fun to fans across the country.”
  • Evan Mendelsohn, Co-founder of Tipsy Elves: "While this year's holiday season might look a tad different this year, Tipsy Elves has collaborated with Freeform to design three Christmas sweaters that incorporate both brands for 25 Days of Christmas​. We've integrated a little humor into the sweaters that embody the Tipsy Elves brand mission, and we are thrilled to come together with Freeform to launch this collection for the 2020 holiday season."

About Tipsy Elves:

  • Tipsy Elves’ mission is simple: They transform moments that matter into memories that last a lifetime by creating apparel that makes life more fun.
  • Tipsy Elves skyrocketed after being on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2013, and since then has had several holiday collaborations around Christmas and Halloween, celebrating every holiday in between.
  • From Taco Bell to Slim Jim, Tipsy Elves continues to partner with reputable brands in the industry, creating extraordinary moments throughout the year.
  • Tipsy Elves hopes to pull out the extrovert in everyone through unique apparel with a touch of humor. Whether that’s the greatest “ugly” Christmas sweater, a Halloween skeleton onesie, or keeping you decked out for the Fourth of July, Tipsy Elves has something for every celebration under the sun.
 
 
