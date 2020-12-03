Tipsy Elves Commemorates “25 Days of Christmas” 2020 with Ugly Sweaters Featuring Freeform Mascots

This winter Tipsy Elves, makers of things ugly sweater, have partnered with Freeform for some 25 Days of Christmas fun. The clothing retailer has designed three new sweaters featuring Freeform’s holiday mascots: The Yeti, The Frenchie, and The Cat. Fans can shop all three looks now through Christmas!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

​Freeform is spreading holiday cheer alongside ​Tipsy Elves this year, as the two brands team up to design three “ugly” Christmas sweaters in celebration of ​ 25 Days of Christmas programming.

programming. The sweaters will be available until December 25th, and feature Freeform’s iconography of “furry friends” on classic Tipsy Elves silhouettes.

Fans can choose from “The Yeti”, “The Frenchie”, and “The Cat” as their holiday mascot, who all come to life with their fitting quirky slogans.

As if that weren’t enough, each sweater comes knit on a high-quality, ultra soft material as cute as it is comfortable.

The sweaters will be available for purchase on the Tipsy Elves website

What’s They’re Saying:

Dalia Ganz Vice President, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Synergy at Freeform: “The Tipsy Elves partnership is a perfect fit for Freeform. We’re grateful to collaborate with a brand that loves the holidays as much as we do. We hope these sweaters bring lots of holiday fun to fans across the country.”

"While this year's holiday season might look a tad different this year, Tipsy Elves has collaborated with Freeform to design three Christmas sweaters that incorporate both brands for 25 Days of Christmas ​.

