Freeform Unwraps “25 Days of Christmas” Programming Lineup

by | Oct 29, 2020 11:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The winter holidays are nearly here and Freeform is celebrating with the return of their annual 25 Days of Christmas programming. The 2020 lineup features dozens of iconic films and shorts that are sure to warm the heart and bring plenty of joy. The fun starts on December 1st and continues through Christmas Day.

What’s Happening:

  • Deck the halls and celebrate Christmas all month long with Freefrom and the highly anticipated 25 Days of Christmas month-long event, beginning on Tuesday, December 1st.
  • Freeform brings nonstop holiday cheer that will keep audiences reaching for the cocoa with a full slate of Christmas favorites, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and much more!
  • Joining the festive fun are the network premieres of Almost Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) and Daddy’s Home 2, among others.
  • Freeform continues to be the cable home for the beloved classics Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, including a special airing on Christmas Day.
  • Fans can also spend an evening with their favorite toys with a marathon of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story films.
  • Other holiday faves airing throughout the stunt include Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street (1994), Love Actually, and so much more.

25 Days of Christmas Lineup

Tuesday, December 1

  • 11:00 am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 1:00 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 3:30 pm – Home Alone
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12:00 am – Deck the Halls (2006)

Wednesday, December 2

Thursday, December 3

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 10:30 am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
  • 11:30 am – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 12:00 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 4:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone
  • 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2

Friday, December 4

  • 7:00 am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
  • 8:05 am – The Preacher’s Wife
  • 10:45 am – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 12:50 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 4:40 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 7:10 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 9:15 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 11:55 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)

Saturday, December 5

  • 7:00 am – The Preacher’s Wife
  • 9:40 am – Deck the Halls (2006)
  • 11:45 am – Prancer Returns
  • 1:50 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 3:55 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 6:35 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • 7:40 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 8:45 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 9:20 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 11:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2

Decorating Disney Special Coming to Freeform - LaughingPlace.com

Decorating Disney Special Coming to Freeform – LaughingPlace.com

Sunday, December 6

  • 7:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • 8:00 am – Prancer Returns
  • 10:10 am – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 12:15 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 2:20 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:00 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • 5:05 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:40 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:45 pm – Home Alone
  • 9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 11:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 7

  • 10:30 am – The Truth About Christmas
  • 12:30 pm – The Holiday
  • 3:30 pm – Love Actually
  • 6:30 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 8:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, December 8

  • 7:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 10:30 am – Love Actually
  • 1:35 pm – The Preacher’s Wife
  • 4:10 pm – The Perfect Holiday
  • 6:15 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 8:20 pm – Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere
  • 12:00 am – Black Nativity

Wednesday, December 9

  • 10:30 am – Santa’s Apprentice
  • 12:00 pm – Prancer Returns
  • 2:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 4:00 pm – The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone
  • 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12:00 am – Prancer Returns

Thursday, December 10

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 10:30 am – The Star (2017)
  • 12:30 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 5:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 7:00 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks

Friday, December 11

  • 7:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • 8:00 am – Snow
  • 10:00 am – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
  • 12:00 pm – Snowglobe
  • 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 4:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 6:45 pm – Home Alone
  • 9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 11:55 pm – Daddy’s Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

Saturday, December 12

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 8:00 am – Daddy’s Home 2
  • 10:05 am – The Santa Clause
  • 12:15 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 2:45 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 4:50 pm – Toy Story  (Disney-Pixar)
  • 6:50 pm – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
  • 8:55 pm – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:25 pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
  • 11:55 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 13

  • 7:00 am – Love the Coopers
  • 9:30 am – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
  • 10:00 am – Prancer Returns
  • 12:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 2:05 pm – Home Alone
  • 4:35 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 7:15 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 9:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 11:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 14

  • 7:00 am – Prancer Returns
  • 11:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
  • 1:00 pm – Almost Christmas
  • 3:30 pm – Home Alone
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
  • 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 12:00 am – The Perfect Holiday

Tuesday, December 15

  • 10:30 am – The Magic Snowflake
  • 12:00 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 4:05 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 5:45 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • 8:25 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 10:30 pm – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
  • 12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2

Wednesday, December 16

  • 11:30 am – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 1:35 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 4:15 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 6:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 8:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 12:00 am – Black Nativity

Freeform Movie Review: "Life-Size 2" - LaughingPlace.com

Freeform Movie Review: "Life-Size 2" – LaughingPlace.com

Thursday, December 17

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 10:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 1:00 pm – The Holiday
  • 4:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone
  • 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12:00 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Friday, December 18

  • 7:00 am – Holiday in Handcuffs
  • 9:05 am – The Holiday
  • 12:15 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 2:20 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 4:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 6:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 9:00 pm – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
  • 11:00 pm – The Star (2017)
  • 1:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Saturday, December 19

  • 7:00 am – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
  • 7:30 am – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
  • 8:00 am – The Star (2017)
  • 10:05 am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 11:45 am – Home Alone
  • 2:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 4:55 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:30 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:35 pm – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
  • 8:40 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 11:20 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) - Rotten Tomatoes

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) – Rotten Tomatoes

Sunday, December 20

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 9:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 12:10 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 2:20 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
  • 3:25 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 4:00 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 5:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 7:45 pm – Home Alone
  • 10:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12:55 am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 21

  • 10:30 am – Jingle All the Way 2
  • 12:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 3:00 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:30 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 6:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 9:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, December 22

  • 7:00 am – Santa’s Apprentice
  • 8:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
  • 11:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
  • 1:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
  • 3:05 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • 5:10 pm – Home Alone
  • 7:40 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 10:20 pm – The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
  • 12:30 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 23

  • 7:30 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
  • 9:30 am – The Mistle-tones
  • 11:30 am – Holiday in Handcuffs
  • 1:30 pm – The Santa Clause
  • 3:35 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 6:05 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 8:10 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 10:50 pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
  • 11:55 pm – Prancer Returns

Thursday, December 24

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 10:30 am – Prancer Returns
  • 12:30 pm – Home Alone
  • 3:00 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 5:35 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • 8:15 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 8:50 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 9:55 pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
  • 12:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, December 25

  • 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
  • 10:30 am – The Santa Clause
  • 12:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
  • 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • 4:30 pm – Frosty the Snowman
  • 5:00 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • 6:00 pm – Home Alone
  • 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • 12:00 am – Matilda
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed