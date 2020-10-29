Freeform Unwraps “25 Days of Christmas” Programming Lineup

The winter holidays are nearly here and Freeform is celebrating with the return of their annual 25 Days of Christmas programming. The 2020 lineup features dozens of iconic films and shorts that are sure to warm the heart and bring plenty of joy. The fun starts on December 1st and continues through Christmas Day.
What’s Happening:
- Deck the halls and celebrate Christmas all month long with Freefrom and the highly anticipated 25 Days of Christmas month-long event, beginning on Tuesday, December 1st.
- Freeform brings nonstop holiday cheer that will keep audiences reaching for the cocoa with a full slate of Christmas favorites, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and much more!
- Joining the festive fun are the network premieres of Almost Christmas, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) and Daddy’s Home 2, among others.
- Freeform continues to be the cable home for the beloved classics Frosty The Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, including a special airing on Christmas Day.
- Fans can also spend an evening with their favorite toys with a marathon of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story films.
- Other holiday faves airing throughout the stunt include Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street (1994), Love Actually, and so much more.
25 Days of Christmas Lineup
Tuesday, December 1
- 11:00 am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:00 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 3:30 pm – Home Alone
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 am – Deck the Halls (2006)
Wednesday, December 2
- 7:00 am – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
- 11:00 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 1:40 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 3:45 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6:25 pm – The Santa Clause
- 8:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 12:00 am – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Thursday, December 3
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 10:30 am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
- 11:30 am – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 12:00 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
- 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 4:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone
- 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2
Friday, December 4
- 7:00 am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 8:05 am – The Preacher’s Wife
- 10:45 am – Christmas with the Kranks
- 12:50 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause
- 4:40 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 7:10 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9:15 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:55 pm – Deck the Halls (2006)
Saturday, December 5
- 7:00 am – The Preacher’s Wife
- 9:40 am – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 11:45 am – Prancer Returns
- 1:50 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
- 3:55 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6:35 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 7:40 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 8:45 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 9:20 pm – The Santa Clause
- 11:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
Sunday, December 6
- 7:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 8:00 am – Prancer Returns
- 10:10 am – Jingle All the Way 2
- 12:15 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:20 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:00 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 5:05 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:40 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:45 pm – Home Alone
- 9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 7
- 10:30 am – The Truth About Christmas
- 12:30 pm – The Holiday
- 3:30 pm – Love Actually
- 6:30 pm – The Santa Clause
- 8:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, December 8
- 7:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:30 am – Love Actually
- 1:35 pm – The Preacher’s Wife
- 4:10 pm – The Perfect Holiday
- 6:15 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:20 pm – Almost Christmas – Freeform Premiere
- 12:00 am – Black Nativity
Wednesday, December 9
- 10:30 am – Santa’s Apprentice
- 12:00 pm – Prancer Returns
- 2:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 4:00 pm – The Star (2017) – Freeform Premiere
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone
- 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 am – Prancer Returns
Thursday, December 10
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 10:30 am – The Star (2017)
- 12:30 pm – The Santa Clause
- 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 5:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:00 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
Friday, December 11
- 7:00 am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 8:00 am – Snow
- 10:00 am – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- 12:00 pm – Snowglobe
- 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 4:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 6:45 pm – Home Alone
- 9:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 11:55 pm – Daddy’s Home 2 – Freeform Premiere
Saturday, December 12
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 8:00 am – Daddy’s Home 2
- 10:05 am – The Santa Clause
- 12:15 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 2:45 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:50 pm – Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)
- 6:50 pm – Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)
- 8:55 pm – Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:25 pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 11:55 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 13
- 7:00 am – Love the Coopers
- 9:30 am – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)
- 10:00 am – Prancer Returns
- 12:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:05 pm – Home Alone
- 4:35 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 7:15 pm – The Santa Clause
- 9:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 11:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 14
- 7:00 am – Prancer Returns
- 11:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
- 1:00 pm – Almost Christmas
- 3:30 pm – Home Alone
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
- 8:30 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 12:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
Tuesday, December 15
- 10:30 am – The Magic Snowflake
- 12:00 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
- 2:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 4:05 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:45 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:25 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 10:30 pm – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 12:00 am – Jingle All the Way 2
Wednesday, December 16
- 11:30 am – Christmas with the Kranks
- 1:35 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 4:15 pm – The Santa Clause
- 6:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 8:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:00 am – Black Nativity
Thursday, December 17
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 10:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 1:00 pm – The Holiday
- 4:00 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone
- 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
Friday, December 18
- 7:00 am – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 9:05 am – The Holiday
- 12:15 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:20 pm – The Santa Clause
- 4:25 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:55 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9:00 pm – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
- 11:00 pm – The Star (2017)
- 1:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Saturday, December 19
- 7:00 am – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
- 7:30 am – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
- 8:00 am – The Star (2017)
- 10:05 am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 11:45 am – Home Alone
- 2:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 4:55 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:30 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:35 pm – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
- 8:40 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 11:20 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Sunday, December 20
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 9:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 12:10 pm – Jingle All the Way 2
- 2:20 pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 3:25 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 4:00 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 5:05 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 7:45 pm – Home Alone
- 10:15 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:55 am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 21
- 10:30 am – Jingle All the Way 2
- 12:30 pm – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 3:00 pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:30 pm – The Santa Clause
- 6:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 9:00 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:00 am – Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, December 22
- 7:00 am – Santa’s Apprentice
- 8:30 am – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- 11:00 am – The Perfect Holiday
- 1:00 pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 3:05 pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 5:10 pm – Home Alone
- 7:40 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 10:20 pm – The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
- 12:30 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, December 23
- 7:30 am – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
- 9:30 am – The Mistle-tones
- 11:30 am – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 1:30 pm – The Santa Clause
- 3:35 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 6:05 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 8:10 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 10:50 pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 11:55 pm – Prancer Returns
Thursday, December 24
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 10:30 am – Prancer Returns
- 12:30 pm – Home Alone
- 3:00 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 5:35 pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
- 8:15 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 8:50 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 9:55 pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, December 25
- 7:00 am – The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
- 10:30 am – The Santa Clause
- 12:30 pm – The Santa Clause 2
- 2:30 pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 4:30 pm – Frosty the Snowman
- 5:00 pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- 6:00 pm – Home Alone
- 8:30 pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 12:00 am – Matilda