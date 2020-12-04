“Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm” to be Second “High Republic” Adult Novel, Set for July Release

The second adult novel in the “Star Wars: The High Republic” series will be titled Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm. The novel is slated for a July, 2021 release.
- StarWars.com shared the title and details of the second adult novel in the “Star Wars: The High Republic” series.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm comes from author Cavan Scott and will be available on July 6, 2021.
- The book will build on the upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, which is set to become available on January 5, 2021, though Scott points out that it is not a direct sequel.
- You can pre-order your copy of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm now and check out the full cover illustration by Joseph Meehan below.
What they’re saying:
- Author Cavan Scott: “Writing a Star Wars novel is always an honor, and this has been no different. It’s a responsibility I never take lightly, especially while opening up a new era in Star Wars storytelling such as the High Republic.”
- Scott on the plot of The Rising Storm: “The Rising Storm sees the Nihil taking their reign of terror to the next level, building on their appearances in Light of the Jedi and beyond. Standing in their way this time are newly elevated Jedi Council member Stellan Gios, along with Padawan Bell Zettifar and an intriguing new character, the saber-for-hire Ty Yorrick who I’ve had a blast creating.”
- Scott on his new character’s backstory: “Yorrick is a Force-sensitive monster hunter with a mysterious past. What is that past? Well, that would be telling. All I’d say is that you don’t want to get in her way, as Stellan and the others soon realize for themselves.”
About Star Wars: The High Republic:
- Star Wars: The High Republic is a multi-year publishing initiative exploring the stories of the Jedi and the Republic well before the events of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire.
- Stories will be rolled out in phases and will span comics and books with novels for adults, youth, and children.
- Audiences will be introduced to dozens of new characters and discover the early history of the Jedi.