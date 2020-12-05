DCappella Releases Rendition of “Reflection” from Disney’s “Mulan”

DCappella, Disney’s group of a capella vocalists, has released their latest cover of a timeless and fun Disney classic. You can now enjoy their rendition of “Reflection” from Disney’s Mulan.

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 7 world class vocalists. Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.

The release of the song comes as Disney’s live action version of Mulan becomes available to stream on Disney+

You can watch Disney's live action Mulan now

About Mulan:

“Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

The Movie Stars:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Tzi Ma as Zhou

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Honghui

Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor