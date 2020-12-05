Disneyland Resort Making Operational Adjustments for Downtown Disney Effective December 7

In accordance with state guidelines, Disneyland Resort is making some operational adjustments for Downtown Disney, effective Monday, December 7, resulting in further cast furloughs.
- Disneyland is making several operational adjustments to adhere to the recent stay-at-home order issues earlier this week.
- Capacity will be reduced at all retail locations, though they will remain open at this time.
- Additionally, all outdoor dining will be discontinued both at Downtown Disney and the recently reopened Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure.
- This, unfortunately, results in the closure of all Disney-operated food and beverage locations.
- Some operating participant locations will remain open to offer carry-out options, though all carry-out must be enjoyed off Disneyland property.
- Both of these changes will take effect on Monday, December 7.
- And finally, as we learned yesterday, the reopening of the Disney Vacation Club villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa has been delayed.
- As a result of these operational changes, approximately 350 Cast Members will be furloughed.
- Disney will continue to prioritize the health and safety of guests and Cast Members as they work toward reopening.