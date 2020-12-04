Reopening of Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Delayed

Back in November, Disney announced that they would be reopening the Disney Vacation Club villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa this month. Today, it has been announced that the reopening has been delayed due to the new guidelines for the state of California.

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa were scheduled to reopen on December 6.

However, due to the new regional stay at home guidelines issued on December 3. Disney has delayed the reopening while they evaluate the guidance.

No new reopening date has been shared at this time.

Disney will continue to prioritize the health and safety of guests and Cast Members as they work toward reopening.

Good to Know:

The phased approach to reopening is in line with guidance from federal government and local health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Travel Association and the Disney team of health professionals.

Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable.

Destinations and experiences will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

Other Disneyland Resort Locations:

The Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa remain closed and will reopen at a later date.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The Downtown Disney

More Disney Vacation Club Repeonings:

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

The resort has begun a phased reopening. Aulani Resort rooms, experiences, restaurants, amenities and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure.

For more information about Aulani, check out Alex’s review of the reopening procedures and experience at the resort

Walt Disney World Resort and Other DVC Phased Reopening

Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Vacation Club properties at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability.

