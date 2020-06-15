Photos – Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Reopens with COVID-19 Precautions

by | Jun 15, 2020 2:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort reopened today, with plenty of new precautions in place to help keep guests safe from COVID-19.

Even before entering the resort, guests will find all kinds of signs referencing the safety precautions staff and guests are expected to take during their visit. Signs reminding guests of the required face coverings, social distancing, hand washing and more can be found just outside the hotel. There was also a sign explaining the rules for visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

In the lobby, social distancing markers can be found leading to the check-in desk. Cast Members are all wearing face coverings as well.

More signs and a hand sanitizing station could be found at the entrance to the Island Grove Packing Company. Inside the gift shop, more safety precautions could be found including sanitized pens and a screen in front of the cashier.

Elevators are being limited to one party or four individuals.

Inside the guest rooms, guests will find “Enhanced Cleaning” of all major touchpoints as well as remotes and shower amenities being wrapped after each room is cleaned.

As for dining, all guests must use the OpenTable app to book dining reservations for the Wind & Wave Grill. Tables are also being socially distances for guest safety.

At the pool, guests are assigned pool chairs to keep social distancing policy. The playground area is also closed to all guests.

Signs informing guests of COVID-related safety precautions can also be found on the walkway to the beach.

