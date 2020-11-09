Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Reopen to Members on December 6

by | Nov 9, 2020 10:46 AM Pacific Time

Disney Vacation Club Members can soon return home to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. As of today, Disney has announced a phased reopening of the Disney Vacation Club Villas will begin on December 6th.

What’s Happening:

  • Following an extended temporary closure of many properties, Disney Vacation Club has announced phased reopening plans for the Disneyland Resort
  • Starting on December 6th, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will once again welcome home DVC Members.
  • During this initial phase, the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will be open only for Members. The rest of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will remain closed.
  • Additional information on what to expect at The Villas during guests’ next stay will be shared soon.
  • Disney is assuring guests that as they work towards reopening, promoting health and safety for our Guests and Cast Members is a top priority.

Good to Know:

  • The phased approach to reopening is in line with guidance from federal government and local health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Travel Association and the Disney team of health professionals.
  • Upon reopening, certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings will be modified or unavailable.
  • Destinations and experiences will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

Other Disneyland Resort Locations:

  • The Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa remain closed and will reopen at a later date.
  • Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park remain closed and will reopen at a later date, pending state and local government approvals.
  • The Downtown Disney District is now open.

More Disney Vacation Club Repeonings:

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

  • The resort has begun a phased reopening. Aulani Resort rooms, experiences, restaurants, amenities and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure.
  • For more information about Aulani, check out Alex’s review of the reopening procedures and experience at the resort.

Walt Disney World Resort and Other DVC Phased Reopening

  • Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Vacation Club properties at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort are now open.
  • Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability.

Temporary Updates to the Cancellation Policy:

  • Disney has modified their temporary policies regarding expiring Points.
  • April, June, August, September and October 2019 Use Year Points that are set to expire in 2020 and that were used for reservations during the closure period have been extended for one year from the current expiration date.
  • Additionally, April, June, August, September and October 2018 Use Year Points that were banked into 2019 and used for these reservations will expire November 30, 2020.
  • This temporary policy only includes expiring Points that were used to book a stay arriving between March 12 and the end of the closure period and that involve a reservation cancelled after February 29.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning

 

 
 
