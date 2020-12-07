ABC’s “Big Sky” Receives Additional Six Episode Order After Promising Debut

ABC has ordered six additional episodes for the David E. Kelley thriller TV show, Big Sky, to be made after bringing in promising viewer numbers for the network. The series premiered on November 17th with three episodes currently aired.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Big Sky , giving the series an additional six episodes to bring the total number of episodes to 16 for the season.

, giving the series an additional six episodes to bring the total number of episodes to 16 for the season. The series totaled 10.8 million viewers for its first few days, becoming ABC’s highest-rated debut since The Rookie (2018).

(2018). The series is based on C.J. Box's novel The Highway .

The series is based on C.J. Box's novel The Highway.

The Premise of the Show:

Storyteller David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies) presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.