TV Review: “Big Sky” is TV’s Best New Drama

by | Nov 16, 2020 9:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

David E. Kelley, creator of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, has another “Big” series debuting on ABC with Big Sky, premiering Tuesday, November 17th, at 10:00 pm ET. This gritty ensemble piece follows detectives in a small Montana town trying to find missing girls abducted on the side of a highway. Audiences will get caught up in the drama, lies, and intrigue of this exciting new drama.

While the abduction is the inciting incident that brings everyone together, the narrative primarily focuses on the love triangle between detective Cody (Ryan Philippe, Secrets and Lies), his separated wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick, Bones) and Cody’s detective partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury, Prom). Not only do they have a complicated personal life, but the case brings them all together because one of the teenage sisters abducted is the girlfriend of Cody and Jenny’s son.

Full of twists and turns, the series introduces audiences to the abductor almost right away. Unlike most shows of this nature, finding out who’s behind the cruel act is something the audience is clued in on. It doesn’t make it any less exciting and helps the series stand out from other shows with similar themes, including ABC’s Secrets and Lies, which draws almost instant connections due to the inclusion of co-star Ryan Philippe and the rural setting.

At some point, the narrative switches to other characters including the abducted sisters Danielle (Natalie Alyn Lind, The Goldbergs) and Grace (Jade Pettyjohn, Little Fires Everywhere), another woman they were abducted with named Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel), the Trucker who took them (Brian Geraghty, The Hurt Locker) and the mother he has issues with (Helen Pergman, Desperate Housewives).

Big Sky balances dark, anxiety inducing scenes with beautiful sweeping shots of Montana’s majesty and a surprisingly fun country music soundtrack that mixes modern hits with classics from the likes of Johnny Cash and Tammy Wynette. Another character, State Trooper Rick Lagarsky (John Carroll Lynch, The Drew Carey Show), adds some comedic relief while also being a multi-dimensional, intriguing figure in the greater ensemble.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, Big Sky is the best new drama of the season thus far. It will get your heart pounding as you get caught up in everything going on with each of the characters. It’s the kind of show everyone would be talking about at work the next day if we were all back in the office.

I give Big Sky 5 out of 5 racoon stuffed animals.

Big Sky premieres Tuesday, November 17th, at 10/9c on ABC.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed