City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs Unveils New Express Grab & Go Menu

If you’re heading to Disney Springs, City Works Eatery & Pour House unveiled a new express grab & go menu, giving Guests a new quick dining option while exploring and shopping all around Disney Springs.

There will be both new and favorite dishes to try. Here is a look at what you’ll find on the menu: Walking Buffalo Nachos – $11 Pulled buffalo chicken, bleu cheese cream, housemade giardiniera, corn tortilla chips Duck Fat Popcorn – $9 Duck fat popped corn, peanuts, applewood smoked bacon, caramel, sea salt Pulled Pork Sandwich – $14 Smoked pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, cider mustard, coleslaw, spicy pickles, kaiser roll Peanut Butter Snickers Cup – $10 Oreo cookie crumble, peanut butter mousse, whipped cream, snickers



More about City Works:

City Works is a sports restaurant bar located on the west side of Disney Springs, near House of Blues with multiple HDTVs and a 168-inch video wall.

Its full menu offers American classics with a twist, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options with 90 different beers on draft.

You can check out a video of their grand opening dining review