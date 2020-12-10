Walt Disney Animation Studios Announces “Encanto,” Their 60th Animated Feature Coming in 2021

Walt Disney Animation Studios has formally announced their animated feature for 2021, Encanto set in Colombia.
What’s Happening:
- At the Disney Investor Day, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios Jennifer Lee announced the title of the studio’s 60th animated feature, Encanto.
- The film was teased earlier this year when Lin-Manuel Miranda was promoting Hamilton on Disney+ when he revealed that he was working on another Disney film set in Colombia, but the name remained a mystery.
- Encanto is directed by Byron Howard (Tangled and Zootopia),Jared Bush (Zootopia), and Charise Castro Smith, who also serves as writer.
- Music in the film will be in both English and Spanish and during the Investor Day, Lin-Manuel Miranda sang a new song written for the film.
- Encanto will be released in theaters on November 24th, 2021.
- The film is also Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first film made from the animator’s homes.
Encanto Premise:
“Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of
Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic
of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to
heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is
in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last
hope.”