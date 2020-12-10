Walt Disney Animation Studios Announces “Encanto,” Their 60th Animated Feature Coming in 2021

Walt Disney Animation Studios has formally announced their animated feature for 2021, Encanto set in Colombia.

What’s Happening:

Encanto Premise:

“Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of

Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic

of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to

heal—every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is

in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last

hope.”