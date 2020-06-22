Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces New Disney Animated Project While Promoting “Hamilton” for Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to promote the Disney+ premiere of Hamilton and casually shared that he’s working on music for an unannounced Walt Disney Animation Studios project.
What’s Happening:
- Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda made a virtual visit to ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to promote the July 3rd release of Hamilton on Disney+.
- Disney released a trailer for the film yesterday, which has a PG-13 rating.
- The video above includes a clip from the film of the show’s opening number.
- The real news, however, is that Lin-Manuel Miranda shares that he’s working with Walt Disney Animation Studios on another animated feature, which has yet to be announced.
- All he could say about the film is that it’s set in Colombia and he’s collaborating with the “Zootopia guys” and Jared Bush, who worked on Moana with him.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda previously worked with Disney Animation as a songwriter on Moana and is also currently working with Disney Legend Alan Menken on the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
- The singer/songwriter/actor also gave an update on the Warner Bros. film version of In the Heights.
- Leslie Odam Jr. from the cast of Hamilton will be on GMA tomorrow to promote the Disney+ premiere.
