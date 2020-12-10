Marvel Give First Look at “What If…?” and Sets Summer 2021 Debut on Disney+

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. It’s been a while, but we finally got some news regarding Marvel’s animated What If…? Series, including an exclusive first look.

In addition to the first look, we also learned that the new animated series will come to Disney+ in Summer 2021.

This new series will feature many of the actors of the MCU reprising their roles – including Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker and much more – as well as Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher.

The series was initially announced back at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con