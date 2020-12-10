Marvel Give First Look at “What If…?” and Sets Summer 2021 Debut on Disney+

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. It’s been a while, but we finally got some news regarding Marvel’s animated What If…? Series, including an exclusive first look.
- In addition to the first look, we also learned that the new animated series will come to Disney+ in Summer 2021.
- This new series will feature many of the actors of the MCU reprising their roles – including Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker and much more – as well as Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher.
- The series was initially announced back at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.