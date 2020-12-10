“Star Wars: Lando” Event Series Announced for Disney+ Under “Dear White People” Creator Justin Simien

Among the big announcements made by Lucasfilm today during the 2020 Disney Investor Day was the reveal that the company is developing a series entitled Star Wars: Lando, about the notorious scoundrel Lando Calrissian, due to arrive on Disney+ sometime in the future.

There weren’t too many more details announced for Star Wars: Lando, except that it is being developed by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. At this point it is not yet officially known whether Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover will be reprising the role, or if a new actor will be cast as the one-time owner of the Millennium Falcon. A brief 90-second sizzle reel (mostly featuring existing footage and a cool new Lando logo) was screened as part of the event, though it has not yet been released to the public.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm has announced an event series called Star Wars: Lando for Disney+.

for Disney+. The series is being developed by filmmaker Justin Simien, the creator and director of the film Dear White People and the Netflix series of the same name.

and the Netflix series of the same name. No official announcement has been made as to when the series takes place or which actor will actually play Lando Calrissian. Of course Billy Dee Williams most famously inhabited the role in the original Star Wars trilogy and most recently in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , but a younger Lando was also played by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story .

, but a younger Lando was also played by Donald Glover in . The sizzle reel and logo revealed during the Disney Investor Day event has not yet been released to the public.

