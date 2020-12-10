Hayden Christensen to Reprise Role of Darth Vader in “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” Series on Disney+

by | Dec 10, 2020 4:43 PM Pacific Time

Today’s Disney Investor Day virtual event saw many big announcements from Lucasfilm, not the least of which is the reveal that actor Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader (AKA the former Anakin Skywalker) in the highly anticipated Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

During the presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also showed a two-minute sizzle reel featuring interview footage of Obi-Wan actor Ewan MacGregor and exclusive first looks at some of the concept art for the series. Unfortunately that sizzle reel has yet to be released to the public, but it is nice to finally know the show’s title.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm has officially announced that actor Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith) will be reprising his role as Darth Vader– the Sith Lord formerly known as Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
  • Today was also the first announcement of the series’ title, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
  • The show is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and will see the former master and apprentice Obi-Wan and Vader come face-to-face (or is it face-to-helmet?) once again.

What they’re saying:

  • Lucasfilm: “Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.”
 
 
