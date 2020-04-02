Disney Taps Joby Harold as New Writer for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Disney+

Disney has found a new writer for its Obi-Wan Kenobi series planned for Disney+. According to Variety, Joby Harold has been tapped to pen the script for the upcoming Star Wars series heading to the streamer.

Back in January, Disney began looking to replace writer Hossein Amini

Harold will reportedly be the replacement for Amini, making the Obi-Wan series his first writing assignment for a television series.

Harold previously wrote the screenplay for King Arthur: Leged of the Sword and executive produced John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

and executive produced He is also writing the script for Zack Snyder’s upcoming film Army of the Dead as well as a yet-untitled Transformers project.

More on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+:

The storyline for the series is rumored to have been following a similar outline as that of The Mandalorian with Master Kenobi protecting a young charge—perhaps Luke or even Leia— much like the bounty hunter with “The Child.”

Disney had never announced a release date, however filming was expected to start as early as this summer, prior to the delay in January.

Ewan McGregor who is attached to reprise his role as the Jedi, spoke to journalists saying he didn’t think the (unannounced) release of the show would be affected, only the filming schedules.

