Lucasfilm Delays Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi Series for Disney+

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series planned for Disney+ has hit a roadblock. The highly anticipated return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master has been put on hold. This particular disturbance in the Force is reportedly due to issues with the script.

What’s happening:

Production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone series for Disney+

Following rumors last week that the show was facing cancellation, it was officially announced on Thursday that the series was being delayed, citing issues with the scripts.

According to Collider

Collider says their independent sources note that the teams at Pinewood Studios in London had been sent home and told the series was on hiatus “indefinitely.”

Last fall it was announced that Hossein Amini ( Drive ) and Deborah Chow The Mandalorian ) had been hired as screenwriter and series director, respectively.

) had been hired as screenwriter and series director, respectively. Now, Lucasfilm/Disney are reportedly looking to replace Amini however, Chow is still expected to helm the series.

Why issues are arising now is unclear, as it seems this standalone (at one time proposed as a film) has been in the works for a long time.

The storyline is rumored to have been following a similar outline as that of The Mandalorian with Master Kenobi protecting a young charge—perhaps Luke or even Leia— much like the bounty hunter with “The Child.”

with Master Kenobi protecting a young charge—perhaps Luke or even Leia— much like the bounty hunter with “The Child.” Reports are also indicating that while the Obi-Wan series

Disney had never announced a release date, however filming was expected to start as early as this summer.

Ewan McGregor who is attached to reprise his role as the Jedi, spoke to journalists saying he didn’t think the (unannounced) release of the show would be affected, only the filming schedules.

What they’re saying:

Actor Ewan McGregor on the delay: "It’s just slid to next year, that’s all. The scripts were really good. Now that Episode IX came out and everyone at Lucasfilm has got more time to spend on the writing, they felt they wanted more time to write the episodes."

"It’s just slid to next year, that’s all. The scripts were really good. Now that came out and everyone at Lucasfilm has got more time to spend on the writing, they felt they wanted more time to write the episodes." Collider’s thought bubble: “There’s a lot of great potential in this Obi-Wan series, and while it’s not great news that there’s been a delay, it likely comes as a relief that Kennedy and Co. are taking their time to get this particular series right.”