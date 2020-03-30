“Star Wars: Duel of the Fates” Original Episode IX Gets Hilarious Fan-Made YouTube Animated Short

Whether you loved, hated, or were kind of “meh” about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there isn’t much anyone can do about it at this point. With the completion and release of J.J. Abrams’ Episode IX last year, the Star Wars sequel trilogy has come to an end and is now part of movie history. Except that of course fans still won’t let the movie go, especially when revisiting what could have been with its former co-writer Derek Connolly and co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow’s very different version of the saga’s concluding chapter.

When the Connolly/Trevorrow-penned screenplay for Star Wars: Duel of the Fates leaked out a couple months ago, fans began poring through, absorbing every detail of the alternate-universe Episode IX. And now, thanks to Australian YouTube content creator Mr. Sunday Movies and animator Ethan Taylor, there’s a short animated version of the script featuring charmingly designed characters models and some fast-paced and very funny narration summarizing the events of the script.

Watch The Cancelled STAR WARS Episode 9 Animated:

What’s happening:

A ten-minute fan-made animated version of Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow’s screenplay for Star Wars: Episode IX – Duel of the Fates premiered on YouTube this week.

premiered on YouTube this week. The video is narrated by Mr. Sunday Movies and animated by Ethan Taylor.

Trevorrow was originally hired to direct and co-write Episode IX , but parted ways with Lucasfilm due to “creative differences” after he turned in the completed script he wrote with Connolly.

, but parted ways with Lucasfilm due to “creative differences” after he turned in the completed script he wrote with Connolly. The screenplay leaked to the internet in February, two months after the release of co-writer/director J.J. Abrams’ officially produced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters.

in theaters. Colin Trevorrow commented on this animated short on Twitter:

This made my isolation. — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) March 29, 2020

What they’re saying:

Mr. Sunday Movies: “Before JJ Abrams came on board for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collin [sic] Trevorrow was slated to direct his own version, Duel Of The Fates. Vastly different to the Episode 9 that we ended up with it included no Emperor Palpatine, his Master Tor Vallum (using concepts from a cut character from the JJ version) more Rise Tico and General Leia, a double sided lightsaber for Rey, Kylo Ren as the main protagonist and about the same amount of the Knights Of Ren we actually got. There’s also a Finn Stormtrooper uprising plot that unfortunately I cut due to time and money constraints.”

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is now available for purchase on home media.