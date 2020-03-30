“Star Wars: Duel of the Fates” Original Episode IX Gets Hilarious Fan-Made YouTube Animated Short

by | Mar 30, 2020 4:57 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Whether you loved, hated, or were kind of “meh” about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there isn’t much anyone can do about it at this point. With the completion and release of J.J. AbramsEpisode IX last year, the Star Wars sequel trilogy has come to an end and is now part of movie history. Except that of course fans still won’t let the movie go, especially when revisiting what could have been with its former co-writer Derek Connolly and co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow’s very different version of the saga’s concluding chapter.

When the Connolly/Trevorrow-penned screenplay for Star Wars: Duel of the Fates leaked out a couple months ago, fans began poring through, absorbing every detail of the alternate-universe Episode IX. And now, thanks to Australian YouTube content creator Mr. Sunday Movies and animator Ethan Taylor, there’s a short animated version of the script featuring charmingly designed characters models and some fast-paced and very funny narration summarizing the events of the script.

Watch The Cancelled STAR WARS Episode 9 Animated:

What’s happening:

  • A ten-minute fan-made animated version of Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow’s screenplay for Star Wars: Episode IX – Duel of the Fates premiered on YouTube this week.
  • The video is narrated by Mr. Sunday Movies and animated by Ethan Taylor.
  • Trevorrow was originally hired to direct and co-write Episode IX, but parted ways with Lucasfilm due to “creative differences” after he turned in the completed script he wrote with Connolly.
  • The screenplay leaked to the internet in February, two months after the release of co-writer/director J.J. Abrams’ officially produced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters.
  • Colin Trevorrow commented on this animated short on Twitter:

What they’re saying:

  • Mr. Sunday Movies: “Before JJ Abrams came on board for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collin [sic] Trevorrow was slated to direct his own version, Duel Of The Fates.  Vastly different to the Episode 9 that we ended up with it included no Emperor Palpatine, his Master Tor Vallum (using concepts from a cut character from the JJ version) more Rise Tico and General Leia, a double sided lightsaber for Rey, Kylo Ren as the main protagonist and about the same amount of the Knights Of Ren we actually got.  There’s also a Finn Stormtrooper uprising plot that unfortunately I cut due to time and money constraints.”

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is now available for purchase on home media.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend