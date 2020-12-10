“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” Movie Announced Under “Wonder Woman” Director Patty Jenkins

by | Dec 10, 2020 4:21 PM Pacific Time

Another big reveal coming out of today’s Disney Investor Day from Lucasfilm is the announcement of a Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie directed by none other than Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

According to Lucasfilm, the film will be a “a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride” that will “move the saga into the future era of the galaxy” and “introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives.”

What’s happening:

  • Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has been announced as the filmmaker helming a new theatrical movie from Lucasfilm entitled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.
  • In a video posted to Twitter, Patty Jenkins shared her history growing up admiring fighter pilots and why she believes Rogue Squadron is the perfect project for her to express that passion.
  • The Rogue Squadron of starfighter pilots first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, was the subject of a series of Star Wars novels in the 1990s, and has since been given a backstory in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the current Star Wars titles from Marvel Comics.

What they’re saying:

  • Lucasfilm: “The next Star Wars feature film to hit the big screen will be Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins. The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy. “Rogue Squadron” arrives in theaters Christmas 2023.”
  • Patty Jenkins: “I love to move fast in speed of any kind. I think that that’s because I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up to see my father and his squadron taking off in the Air Force, roaring across the sky. It was the most thrilling thing I’ve experienced in my entire life. So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter-pilot movie of all time.”
 
 
