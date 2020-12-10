“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” Movie Announced Under “Wonder Woman” Director Patty Jenkins

Another big reveal coming out of today’s Disney Investor Day from Lucasfilm is the announcement of a Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie directed by none other than Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

According to Lucasfilm, the film will be a “a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride” that will “move the saga into the future era of the galaxy” and “introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives.”

What’s happening:

director Patty Jenkins has been announced as the filmmaker helming a new theatrical movie from Lucasfilm entitled . In a video posted to Twitter, Patty Jenkins shared her history growing up admiring fighter pilots and why she believes Rogue Squadron is the perfect project for her to express that passion.

is the perfect project for her to express that passion. The Rogue Squadron of starfighter pilots first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, was the subject of a series of Star Wars novels in the 1990s, and has since been given a backstory in the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the current Star Wars titles from Marvel Comics.

