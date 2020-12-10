Two “The Mandalorian” Star Wars Spinoffs Announced for Disney+: “Ahsoka” and “Rangers of the New Republic”

With so much exciting Star Wars news coming out of today’s Disney Investor Day event, it’s going to take a long while for fans to sift through it all. But two of the biggest announcements are direct descendants of the current hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian: dual spin-offs entitled Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are reuniting with actress Rosario Dawson to continue Ahsoka’s story, plus explore the intriguing world of the blossoming New Republic in the period after the events of Return of the Jedi in the larger Star Wars saga.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has announced that The Mandalorian will be getting two live-action spin-off series: Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic .

will be getting two live-action spin-off series: and . In Ahsoka , actress Rosario Dawson ( Rent ) will reprise her role as the former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (after making her debut as the character in The Mandalorian Chapter 15) in a series set during The Mandalorian ’s timeline.

, actress Rosario Dawson ( ) will reprise her role as the former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (after making her debut as the character in Chapter 15) in a series set during ’s timeline. Rangers of the New Republic will also be set during the same time period as The Mandalorian , and its story will intersect and culminate in a climactic event with that existing show.

will also be set during the same time period as , and its story will intersect and culminate in a climactic event with that existing show. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni have collaborated as producers on both of these projects, with Filoni writing the Ahsoka series himself.

