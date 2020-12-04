TV Review: “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Episode 6 – “The Tragedy”

by | Dec 4, 2020 9:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

We get the payoff to several plot threads set up earlier, followed by a pretty big cliffhanger, in this week’s new episode of The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter 14 – The Tragedy.”

Director Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Sin City) takes the helm of this hit live-action Star Wars series with a short but action-heavy installment set mostly on the planet Tython, where Ahsoka Tano had sent the Mandalorian AKA Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal) and Grogu at the end of the previous episode. I’m pretty surprised how fast we got there, given the series’ usual M.O. of throwing in a pit stop or two along the way to any given destination.

Mando places Grogu on the fabled seeing stone and waits for something to happen, but as soon as it does they are interrupted by the sound of a ship approaching, and that ship is instantly recognizable to anyone who has seen The Empire Strikes Back— or Star Wars: Episode II, for that matter. Yes, the Slave I is back, and along with it comes Boba Fett (last glimpsed at the end of this year’s season premiere), now played by actor Temura Morrison, who embodied Boba’s clone-daddy Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones. Fett wants his armor back (why didn’t he just take it back from Cobb Vanth on Tatooine?) and he’s brought along the now-cyborg assassin Fennec Shand (Ming Na-Wen, reprising her role from season one) to help him get it. A showdown between these three mercenaries is interrupted by more incoming ships– Imperial transports carrying wave after wave of stormtroopers.

It’s a literal blast to see Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Din Djarin team up against this still-mostly-ineffective soldiers of the Empire, and especially to witness Fett kicking some serious butt in live-action for what is literally the very first time since the character was first introduced more than forty years ago. This extended battle sequence also sees Boba getting his armor back (though he’s now a tiny bit… shall we say heftier?… than he was when we last saw him wearing it), the out-and-out destruction of the Razor Crest (Dude, they finally killed your car), and Mando attempting to retrieve Grogu from the seeing stone only to be thrown back several times by its projected Force shield. Bad timing and the unfortunate abandonment of Djarin’s jetpack gives Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) an opening to send down his Dark Troopers (introduced a couple weeks back) and scoop up poor Grogu as he naps on the stone after exerting all that energy.

It’s looking as though The Mandalorian’s second batch of episodes is going to end with a misfit team up in a similar way to how last season did, and I was excited to see the tease of Mayfeld’s return with the mugshot of comedian/actor Bill Burr on Cara Dune’s (Gina Carano) computer display. And this episode closed out with the cruel image of Grogu in captivity, though he does let loose some of those Force powers on the stormtroopers keeping him prisoner. We also see the Darksaber again and finally get some face-to-face time between Gideon and the 50-year-old infant formerly known as Baby Yoda. Grogu is a donor… but for what, exactly? Considering the other pieces of the puzzle that were revealed in Chapter 12, Gideon’s plan is starting to unfold, but will Mando be able to put together a crew in time to stop it? We’ll find out more next week.

New episodes of The Mandalorian premiere Fridays, exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed