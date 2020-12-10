“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Set as Title for Disney+ Series Based on Beloved Film

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, we learned more about the upcoming series based on the beloved sports film The Mighty Ducks. We now know the series will be titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers picks up where the films left off.
- The series returns Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay.
- Estevez joins previously announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon.
- Also joining the cast are:
- Swayam Bhatia
- Taegen Burns
- Julee Cerda
- Bella Higginbotham
- Luke Islam
- Kiefer O’Reilly
- Maxwell Simkins
- De’Jon Watts
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers does not yet have a premier date, but it is coming to Disney+.